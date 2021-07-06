A tropical storm is no time to fly. Here is how Elsa is affecting Sarasota Bradenton airport

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is not expected to close during Tropical Storm Elsa, but airport officials are urging travelers to check with their airlines directly for flight status and changes.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the SRQ online flight departure board was showing about 15 cancellations, beginning at 1:55 p.m,. with a United flight to Washington being scrubbed. Southwest and American also showed showed cancellations in the afternoon. Some flights scheduled for early Wednesday morning were also scrubbed.

While Elsa is not expected to come ashore in the Bradenton area, Manatee County is under tropical storm and storm surge warnings.

Manatee County could start to feel strong winds Tuesday afternoon, peaking at around midnight with winds of about 56 mph on Anna Maria Island and and 34 to 37 mph inland, according to the The National Weather Service.

SRQ has been trending as one of the fastest growing airports in the nation, served by 10 airlines and reaching nearly 50 destinations.

Tampa International Airport announced on its website that it will be suspending commercial operations at 5 p.m. Tuesday and suspending air cargo operations by 10 p.m.

At this time, Tampa is planning to resume operations at 10 a.m. Wednesday, after assessing the airport property for storm damage.

At Port Manatee, the U.S. Coast Guard has set port condition ZULU, which closes the navigation channel. Vessels are not arriving or leaving the port, and waterborne operations have ceased, a port spokesperson said Tuesday in a text.

Port shore operations continue to operate at a normal level.

