Live update: Manatee to open shelter. Here’s how else Tropical Storm Elsa may affect you

Residents of mobile homes, low-lying neighborhoods and other areas prone to flooding will be able to shelter at Manatee High School from Tropical Storm Elsa starting Tuesday morning, county government officials said Tuesday.

The shelter will open at 8 a.m.

“This is a non-mandatory evacuation, and the shelter is pet-friendly,” the county said in a news release.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Elsa was over Cuba, about 45 miles southeast of Havana and 130 miles south of Key West. Packing 50 mph winds, it was moving to the northwest at about 14 mph.

The National Weather Service said Manatee could start to feel strong winds Tuesday afternoon, peaking in the evening at about 29 mph, with gusts of up to 40 mph. The storm was forecast to make landfall north of the Suwanee River.

Manatee County declared a state of emergency on Sunday, to prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa.

The county said residents on its special needs registry were being contacted to make arrangements to be evacuated to a shelter. The list is for residents who need oxygen or electricity to survive.

“Manatee County shelters will conduct temperature checks and screen visitors by asking if they’re displaying any symptoms of COVID-19,” the release said. “Shelters will have increased spacing as demand allows for social distancing, masks are encouraged and will be provided and if people feel ill they will be separated into other rooms.”

The county also announced:

Sandbags will be available the following locations, starting at 8 a.m.: Self-Serve Distribution Site (Bags and sand provided), Public Works Department Stormwater Facility 5511 39th St E., Bradenton; Full-Service Distribution Site, GT Bray Park (Parking Lot) 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W. Bradenton; and Pre-made Sandbag Distribution Site, Manatee Beach Parking Lot, 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. 34217

There will be no garbage or recycling collected on Tuesday in unincorporated Manatee County. All cans, carts and outside lawn and patio furnishings should be secured so they don’t become dangerous projectiles in high winds. There will be no recycling collected this week. Yard waste and garbage will be collected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as usual. All collections will return to normal on Monday, July 12.

All MCAT fixed-route bus and trolley service will be suspended at noon Tuesday and will resume at noon on Wednesday. MCAT Handy Bus service on Tuesday will be restricted to riders traveling to and from medical appointments only.

All Manatee County offices and parks will close to the public at noon Tuesday. Other county government operations will not be suspended.

To ask questions about how to prepare for the storm, the county’s 311 call center will be open until 5 p.m. Monday and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday. It will remain open throughout the evening.