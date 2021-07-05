Hurricane

Live update: Manatee to open shelter. Here’s how else Tropical Storm Elsa may affect you

Herald staff report

Residents of mobile homes, low-lying neighborhoods and other areas prone to flooding will be able to shelter at Manatee High School from Tropical Storm Elsa starting Tuesday morning, county government officials said Tuesday.

The shelter will open at 8 a.m.

“This is a non-mandatory evacuation, and the shelter is pet-friendly,” the county said in a news release.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Elsa was over Cuba, about 45 miles southeast of Havana and 130 miles south of Key West. Packing 50 mph winds, it was moving to the northwest at about 14 mph.

The National Weather Service said Manatee could start to feel strong winds Tuesday afternoon, peaking in the evening at about 29 mph, with gusts of up to 40 mph. The storm was forecast to make landfall north of the Suwanee River.

Manatee County declared a state of emergency on Sunday, to prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa.

The county said residents on its special needs registry were being contacted to make arrangements to be evacuated to a shelter. The list is for residents who need oxygen or electricity to survive.

“Manatee County shelters will conduct temperature checks and screen visitors by asking if they’re displaying any symptoms of COVID-19,” the release said. “Shelters will have increased spacing as demand allows for social distancing, masks are encouraged and will be provided and if people feel ill they will be separated into other rooms.”

The county also announced:

To ask questions about how to prepare for the storm, the county’s 311 call center will be open until 5 p.m. Monday and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday. It will remain open throughout the evening.

