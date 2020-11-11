World’s Strongest Man competition postponed. Hurricane Eta is stronger

The World’s Strongest Man competition, scheduled to begin Wednesday, has been postponed due to inclement weather caused by Hurricane Eta.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the weather and are working with the Holmes Beach Police Department and local authorities to prepare for various scenarios as the situation continues to develop,” a spokesperson for the competition said in an email.

The competition had been set to open — without fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic — on Wednesday at Manatee Public Beach. It was set to run through Sunday.