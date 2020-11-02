World’s Strongest Man returns to Anna Maria Island. COVID-19 means you cannot watch

The battle for the title of World’s Strongest Man, originally set to return to the Bradenton area May 20-24, but postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, begins Nov. 11 on Anna Maria Island.

Because the pandemic is still with us, the athletes will be competing in a bubble, without fans in attendance.

This 43rd edition of the competition ends on Nov. 15 when a champion will be crowned. The competition is being conducted at Holmes Beach in partnership with the Bradenton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The new format includes a progressive four-day schedule that includes two days of qualifiers and a two-day final that challenges competitors to pull, push, carry, lift and toss heavy weights such as large trucks, cars, kettlebells and the event’s iconic Atlas Stones.

Evan “T-Rex” Singleton of Lancaster, Pa., the 2019 Giants Live North American Champion will be making his World’s Strongest Man debut. Adam Bishop of Great Britain will be making his fifth World’s Strongest Man appearance. Bishop is the reigning Britain Strongman.

Also competing are Kevin Faires, Trey Mitchell, Robert Oberst , Jerry Pritchett, Brian Shaw, Evan Singleton, and Bobby Thompson, all of the United States.

Competing from Great Britain are Mark Felix, Adam Bishop, Graham Hick, Terry Hollands, Luke Richardson, Luke Stoltman, and Tom Stoltman.

Rounding out the field are Maxime Boudreault and JF Caron, both of Canada; Ervin Toots of Estonia; Konstantine Janashia of Georgia; Patrick O’Dwyer of Ireland; Aivars Smaukstelis of Latvia; Gabriel Peña of Mexico; Mateusz Kieliszkowski of Poland; Mikhail Shivlyakov of Russia; Martin Forsmark of Sweden; and Oleksii Novikov.

Last year’s winning strongman, Martins Licis of Latvia is not included in this year’s field of competitors. The list of competitors is subject to change.

The World’s Strongest Man competition has been held annually since 1977. Competitors qualify based on placing in the top three in Giants Live events each year. Every event is designed to push the Strongmen to their absolute limits, challenging not only their physical strength, but their agility and mental toughness as well.

The Bradenton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau promotes tourism to Bradenton, Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key through domestic and international advertising, public relations and marketing efforts.

For more information and the latest updates on SBD World’s Strongest Man, follow @theworldsstrongestman on Instagram, @WorldsStrongest on Twitter and @theworldsstrongestman on Facebook, or visit www.theworldsstrongestman.com