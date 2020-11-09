Hurricane
Tropical storm warnings extended north to Manatee County, after Eta enters Gulf of Mexico
Tropical storm warnings extend as far north as Manatee County with Tropical Storm Eta having entered into the Golf of Mexico.
Eta made landfall at 11 p.m. Sunday on Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 7 a.m., Tropical Storm Eta was located about 80 miles west-northwest of Key West and headed west at 13 miles per hour. Eta’s sustained winds remain 65 miles per hour, but the storm is expected to strengthen in the next day or so.
Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties experienced gusty winds, heavy downpours and remained under flash flood warnings on Monday morning. The entire southern portion under the state is under tropical storm warning.
The local forecast should see a break from storm conditions going into Tuesday before Eta is expected to begin heading north, according to the National Weather Service. High winds because of Eta shutdown the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over the Tampa Bay on Monday morning.
The hurricane center has “low confidence” in it’s predictions for Eta’s track as the storm makes it’s trek north in the week ahead.
Comments