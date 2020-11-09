Bradenton Herald Logo
Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed because of Tropical Storm Eta’s winds

Manatee

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge between Manatee and Pinellas counties has been closed because of high winds associated with Tropical Storm Eta, the Florida Highway Patrol said early Monday.

Motorists should seek alternate north-south travel routes, such as U.S. 41 and Interstate 75, FHP said in a news release.

Just before 6 a.m., winds at the Skyway Bridge were blowing at about 31 mpg, with gusts of up to 38 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

