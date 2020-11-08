Florida braces for Tropical Storm Eta. It may reroute toward Manatee later this week

Forecasters predicted that Tropical Storm Eta would upgrade to a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday as it neared South Florida. In addition to bringing varying degrees of heavy winds and rainfall across much of the state, current models also show that the storm could come back for a direct hit on the west coast of Florida later this week.

The Florida Keys were placed under a hurricane warning on Sunday as Tropical Storm Eta made its way across Cuba and began to gather strength in the Florida Straits.

Forecasters predict that Eta may make its transformation to a Category 1 hurricane before it hits the Florida Keys on Sunday night. The storm is expected to unleash tropical-storm force winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall in the Keys.

Tropical storm-level impacts, including damaging winds and “major flooding rain,” are also expected in other areas of South Florida. Both the east and west coasts of South Florida remain under a hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center placed the storm 235 miles south-southeast of Miami with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Emergency shelters in South Florida counties and the Bahamas opened over the weekend in preparation for Eta’s arrival.

Models predict that the storm will make a sharp left turn after it completes crossing Cuba and churn westward into the Gulf of Mexico, likely maintaining hurricane status.

Then, the models predict another sharp turn in the Gulf that would set Eta on a northeasterly path towards Florida’s west coast later this week.

Manatee County under tropical storm watch

Coastal and inland Manatee and Sarasota counties remain under a tropical storm watch, according to the National Weather Service. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm-level winds of 39 to 73 mph are possible within the area in the next 48 hours.

On Saturday, local forecasters recommended that homeowners secure loose items outdoors in preparation for the arrival of strong winds.

“Regardless of what Eta does in the 5-7 day time frame, expect for at least several days of breezy/windy conditions, heavy rainfall which may lead to localized flooding, poor beach conditions through much of the week, and perhaps a low-end tropical tornado risk, especially for south central and Southwest Florida,” NWS forecasters wrote in a Sunday morning update.

A direct impact from Tropical Storm Eta also remains a possibility for Southwest Florida at the end of this week.

The storm is currently predicted to make a sharp turn in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday night and head northeast toward the Tampa Bay area.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that Eta will downgrade from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Thursday morning as it approaches the west coast of Florida.

Bradenton and Anna Maria Island will remain under tropical storm watch until further notice, according to NWS. Strong breezes and increased rain chances are predicted to begin the week in Manatee County as Tropical Storm Eta moves to the south.

Daily forecast for Bradenton

Sunday was forecast to be mostly cloudy and windy with a 40% chance of showers and possible afternoon thunderstorms. In the nighttime hours, rain chances were set to rise to 70%. Constant wind speeds could reach 23 mph with wind gusts as high as 29 mph, and wind speeds are expected to increase overnight. Forecasters predicted a high in the low 80s and a low in the low 70s.

Monday is forecast to be mostly cloudy and windy with a 60% chance of rain during the day and a 50% chance of rain overnight. Showers and possible thunderstorms are predicted. Constant wind speeds could reach 23 mph with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Forecasters predict a high in the low 80s and a low in the mid-70s.

Tuesday is forecast to be partly sunny and breezy with a 50% of showers and thunderstorms during the day and into the evening. Wind speed is expected to drop to around 18 mph with gusts of up to 24 mph possible. Forecasters predict a high in the mid-80s and a low in the mid-70s.