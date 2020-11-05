Eta predicted to impact Florida as a tropical storm. Here’s what that means for Bradenton

Eta has downgraded to a tropical depression at its current location over Honduras, but forecasters predict that it will regain tropical storm strength as it heads toward South Florida this weekend.

While the storm could bring flooding and tropical-storm force winds to the southern end of the state, forecasters say it is too soon to know how it will affect the Tampa Bay area.

“Should this forecast generally pan out, the current timing of potential impacts could begin as early as later Sunday and continue into early next week,” forecasters wrote in a Thursday morning update from the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay in Ruskin.

So far, the local forecast reflects only mild impacts from the storm. That could change, however, as Manatee County lies near the edge of Eta’s five-day potential track, according to forecasts form the National Hurricane Center. A cold front is also expected to impact the central Gulf of Mexico region on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NWS forecasters, and it could interact with Eta and change weather outcomes.

In its morning update, the local NWS office said to “stay tuned” for updates as Eta reemerges into the Caribbean and begins to reform.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the Bradenton area, the current forecast shows heightened rain chances, moderate breezes and a chance of stronger wind gusts over the next several days.

Daily forecast for Bradenton

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny and breezy with a 30% of showers after 1 p.m. Forecasters predict a high in the mid-80s and a low around 70 degrees.

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny and breezy, and rain chances go up to 50%. Constant wind speeds could get up to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Forecasters predict a high in the mid-80s and a low just above 70 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny and windy with a 50% of showers. Constant wind speeds could reach 20 mph with gusts up to 28 mph. Forecasters predict a high in the low 80s and a low just above 70 degrees.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny and windy with a 40% of showers and thunderstorms. Constant wind speeds could reach 24 mph with gusts up to 33 mph. Forecasters predict a high in the mid 80s and a low in the low 70s.