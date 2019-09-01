‘SEEK ELEVATED SHELTER IMMEDIATELY!’ Warning issued as Hurricane Dorian slams Bahamas

Watch as Hurricane Dorian touches down on the Bahamas The National Hurricane Center advised residents of the Bahamas to get to elevated shelter to save their lives as Dorian strengthened to 180 mph winds and slowed its pace to 7 mph. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Hurricane Center advised residents of the Bahamas to get to elevated shelter to save their lives as Dorian strengthened to 180 mph winds and slowed its pace to 7 mph.

A number of hurricanes have come and gone since the Abaco Beach Resort and Boat Harbour Marina was built in the Bahamas’ Marsh Harbour in 1955.

But nothing like Hurricane Dorian, whose outer bands began whipping at the Abaco Island Sunday morning.

Dorian’s sustained winds were up to 180 mph with 200 mph gusts as of the National Weather Service’s 11 a.m. advisory, making it “the strongest storm to impact the Northwest Bahamas” according to the National Weather Service.

And Dorian didn’t appear to be a hit-it-and-quit-it storm, but rather had slowed ominously to 7 mph. Storm surges of 18 to 23 feet, around two stories, are expected.

"

"SEEK ELEVATED SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! Take action now to protect your life!

Catastrophic Storm Surge of 18 to 23 feet from #Dorian will affect the Abaco Islands during the next several hours. SEEK ELEVATED SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! Take action now to protect your life! https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

The National Hurricane Center’s summary of key messages in the 11 a.m. Dorian advisory didn’t use the Caps Lock key, but was just as blunt.

“A prolonged period of catastrophic winds and storm surge will affect the Abaco Islands today,” the NHC said. “Everyone there should take immediate shelter and not venture into the eye. These catastrophic conditions are likely on Grand Bahama Island later today or tonight and efforts to protect life and property there should be rushed to completion.”

At the Abaco Beach Resort, around 10:30 a.m., General Manager Rick Lohr said around 10:30 a.m. “The water’s covered over the beach. We’re getting the gusts. But the whistling and the humming you hear [during a hurricane] we haven’t gotten that yet. But the winds have picked up a lot.”

Lohr said 40 guests were in their rooms and another 40 resort workers would ride out the storm there, ready to begin cleanup as soon as Dorian passes.

“I don’t expect that to be today,” Lohr said. “But, everybody’s safe.”

By an hour later, the sun shone on Freeport on Grand Bahama, but Dorian’s began truly pounding Abaco’s residents.

Hurricane Dorian arriving on Abaco with 180mph winds... pic.twitter.com/DnsoKsF046 — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 1, 2019

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis had appealed to residents on Guana Cay to evacuate but most locals had refused, deciding to ride out the storm in place. After noon, Minnis came with one last emotional plea.

“On two previous occasions, I’ve asked Bahamians to leave the cays...many have remained behind,” Minnis said. “Individuals in the western area who refuse to leave, I can only say to them, ‘I hope this is not the last time they would hear my voice. May God be with them.’ “

The Nassau Guardian quoted local resident Troy Albury, who said eight people left aboard a free ferry on Saturday while about 150 decided to remain on the cay. He and his wife Maria were among those who decided to stay.

“Our house is built solid. It’s more than 15 feet above sea level. My house isn’t going anywhere,” he said. “We’ve been through four storms.”

Albury said only eight people had sought shelter in the local school.

Reubens Joseph, 32, in Abaco, Bahamas, said Dorian appeared around 2 a.m. He was holed up in a home on the island and did not have time to make it to as shelter.

“A lot of wind, a lot of rain,” said Joseph, contemplating how long he could remain inside and wondering whether he should take his chances and try to go to a more secure location.

While the chain of islands has strong building codes, Minnis said, Dorian’s 180 mph winds with gusts in excess of 200 mph exceed even those stringent guidelines.

”We have some of the best standards of home building within this region. Our homes are built to withstand 150 mph so this would put us to a test like we’ve never confronted before,” Minnis said.

Minnis said parts of Marsh Harbour, where the Island Breeze Hotel was losing its roof shortly after noon, were already under water.

“Some areas you cannot tell the difference between the beginning of the street and where the ocean began, and they have not been hit yet by the storm,” Minnis said at 12: 21 pm Sunday.

“Abaco at this point in time,” he added, “cannot move anymore.”

