Tropical storm watch for coastal Miami-Dade and Broward as Hurricane Dorian moves west

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Dorian making its way to Florida as a cat 4 Hurricane Dorian continues its path toward Florida as a category 4 storm as the state prepares for a potential landfall sometime Tuesday.

The track for Category 4 Hurricane Dorian shifted again early Sunday, potentially bringing its fierce core closer to the South Florida sometime Monday.

While the National Hurricane Center was still predicting Florida would avoid a direct hit, the latest advisory put more of the coast into the cone.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Dorian was 70 miles east of Grand Abaco Island and 255 miles east of West Palm Beach. The storm is creeping west at eight mph with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (Category 4) extending 30 miles from the storm’s center.

A tropical storm watch was extended south to cover all of Broward County, meaning winds of that force could reach the coast within 48 hours. A tropical storm warning extended from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian, meaning conditions could worsen withing 36 hours. Miami-Dade remained out of the forecast cone for now.

Inland Palm Beach county and part of inland north Broward are also under tropical storm watch.

Areas under tropical storm warning can expect tropical storm conditions by Monday. Areas under tropical storm watch should keep abreast of changes as tropical storm conditions are possible by Monday night.

The slight shift was the result of new computer models that suggested Dorian, which is still expected to strengthen during the day, would meander over the northwest Bahamas for the next few days and drift closer to the Florida coast before turning north. The timing of that turn will make a huge difference in impacts for the state and millions will watch the path anxiously over the next few days.

Forecasters and emergency planners had warned for several days about getting too comfortable with encouraging model runs. As Gov. Ron DeSantis cautioned at a Saturday bight briefing, residents should not take the fierce and still-strengthening system lightly. “We’re not out of the woods yet,” he said at a Saturday night briefing.

Sep 01: From the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, here are the current watches and warnings associated with Hurricane Dorian. These include Coastal and Metro Palm Beach County, along with the Atlantic waters. #Dorian #Flwx pic.twitter.com/fJxJmxpuB2 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 1, 2019

Tropical storm winds should start to hit the Bahamas Sunday morning with hurricane force winds smashing the northwestern Bahamas later Sunday, bringing a 15 to 20 foot storm surge to parts of Grand Bahama Island.

“A slower westward motion should occur for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest,” the 5 a.m. public advisory says. “On this track, the core of Dorian should be near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas later today and tonight, and should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.

“Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.”

