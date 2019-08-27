Puerto Rico now under hurricane watch, tropical storm warning. What’s next for Florida?

Tropical Storm Dorian approaches the Windward Islands Tropical Storm Dorian could strengthen and become a hurricane, forecasters say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tropical Storm Dorian could strengthen and become a hurricane, forecasters say.

Tropical Storm Dorian may not reach hurricane status, but Puerto Rico isn’t taking chances.

The island was put on a hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The people of Puerto Rico, still recovering two years after Hurricane Maria, have been stocking up on supplies since Monday morning, preparing for the worst. Puerto Rico’s governor also declared a local state of emergency Monday night.

Gobernadora @wandavazquezg informa que firmó una OE que declara un estado de emergencia a nivel local para que las agencias que tengan que hacer activaciones y comenzar protocolos así lo puedan hacer, incluyendo la Guardia Nacional.Esta acción es de preparación a cualquier evento pic.twitter.com/JjfEY3eq1J — La Fortaleza (@fortalezapr) August 26, 2019

The forecast shows Dorian near hurricane strength when it moves close to Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola Wednesday. Hurricane conditions are also possible in the Dominican Republic by late Wednesday. On Monday, the forecast predicted Dorian would be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it was near Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

The Dominican Republic also is under a hurricane watch from Isla Saona to Samana and a tropical storm watch on the southern coast of the island from Isla Saona to Punta Palenque and on the northern coast from Samana to Puerto Plata.

The forecast shows Dorian being near hurricane strength when it moves close to Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola Wednesday. The Bahamas and most of Florida are in the storm’s cone of uncertainty, as of the 5 a.m. Tuesday advisory. National Hurricane Center

The Bahamas and most of Florida are also in the storm’s cone of uncertainty, according to Tuesday’s 5 a.m. advisory, but it’s still too early to know what impact the storm will have on South Florida. The hurricane center shows the storm will be near the Bahamas this weekend.

Dorian’s maximum sustained winds decreased from 60 to 50 miles an hour with higher gusts. The center says Dorian is steadily moving west-northwest at 13 miles per hour and is about 30 miles southeast of St. Lucia as of Tuesday morning.

Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines remain on a tropical storm warning. A tropical storm watch is also in effect for Dominica, Saba, St. Eustatius, Grenada and its dependencies.

Forecasters say Dorian will move across the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea during the next several hours and will be producing one to six inches of rain, with the possibility of life-threatening flash foods, especially in areas where more than four inches of rain is expected.

The southern coasts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola could also see life-threatening surf and rip current conditions Wednesday.