Tropical Storm Dorian could become a hurricane this week. Here’s what Florida needs to know

Tropical storm watch issued for Barbados as Dorian nears The government of Barbados has issued a tropical storm watch as the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season gets closer to the Lesser Antilles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The government of Barbados has issued a tropical storm watch as the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season gets closer to the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical Storm Dorian is getting stronger and heading west, with the latest forecast showing the storms winds could begin to affect South Florida this weekend.

By then, according to Monday’s 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian could be a tropical storm again, after a brief stint as a hurricane when it crosses over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. But forecasters stress that’s not clear yet.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty regarding how it will interact with Puerto Rico or Hispaniola,” said hurricane center forecaster Daniel Brown. “The friction of the land causes the circulation to be disrupted.”

Hispaniola has high mountains, which can rip up a passing storm. The latest forecast shows Dorian could hit the Windward Islands Monday as a strong tropical storm. St. Lucia issued a hurricane watch Monday morning. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Thursday morning, the current track shows Dorian could upgrade to a hurricane as it passes south of Puerto Rico and over Hispaniola.

After that, forecasters will have a better idea of how the small system will affect Florida and the East coast. If it survives the mountains, Dorian would find warm water, which fuels storm, and low wind shear, which tears storms up.

“Once it moves north of there conditions appear favorable,” Brown said.

The National Weather Service said Monday it was too soon to tell what Dorian’s impact on Florida could be. While Dorian’s effect on Florida isn’t yet known, Brown said it’s always a good idea to check that people are fully supplied for a storm.

“It’s a good reminder that we should all make sure we have our supplies and be ready,” he said.