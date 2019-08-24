It’s a busy weekend in the tropics as 2 storms strengthen. We’re already seeing effects

The five day tropical weather outlook on Saturday morning, Aug. 24, 2019, shows two systems in the Atlantic, Disturbance 1 closest to Florida. Both stand good chances of becoming named storms Dorian and Erin over the weekend. National Hurricane Center

This weekend could introduce Dorian and Erin to storm watchers in Florida, the Bahamas and the east coast of the U.S.

Chances are that good to see two named storms as Atlantic systems continue to churn and bring bouts of wet weather to parts of the state and the Bahamas’ island chain.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a small area of low pressure about 950 miles east of the Windward Islands that has a strong chance of turning into a tropical depression as early as late Saturday or Sunday.

This area of disturbed weather, currently referred by the center as “Disturbance 2” is showing signs of organization and environmental conditions “appear conducive for additional development,” according to the hurricane center’s Saturday morning advisory.

These showers and thunderstorms are moving westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph and could be a concern for the eastern Caribbean islands over the weekend and into the work week.

The center is giving Disturbance 2 a 70% chance of developing by Sunday and 80% by Wednesday.

After that, conditions appear less favorable for development when that low reaches the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean Sea, according to the Saturday morning advisory.

The Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore urged residents in the Bahamas to keep an eye on this disturbance.

Well invest 99L is on its way to being at least a TD if it’s not already. Should start to impact the islands by Tuesday. Let’s keep an eye on it. pic.twitter.com/1uBTgsFXVt — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 24, 2019

As for Disturbance 1 — the one bringing rain and storms to parts of South Florida since Friday — including a waterspout in the Aventura area Friday night — it’s going to keep Saturday and possibly parts of Sunday, ones for staying inside. Catching up on a new book, cleaning house, or a TV binge could be your best bet.

Or, be in Bradenton where a high of 92 degrees will be what you are talking about Saturday. Rain chances in the Tampa Bay-Sarasota area are only 20% with only isolated thunderstorms through the weekend.

Otherwise, this broad area of low pressure inland over South Florida is producing plenty of “disorganized” showers and thunderstorms, extending eastward over the northwestern Bahamas and adjacent Atlantic waters.

While this means more rain in the Florida Keys, South Florida and Orlando, according to the National Weather Service in Miami, “significant development” of the wave is unlikely Saturday while it drifts northward over the southern or central Florida peninsula, the hurricane center said.

Though Orlando is in the forecast area for Saturday’s thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning strikes from this low pressure system, Saturday night’s Miami Hurricanes-University of Florida football season opener at Camping World Stadium should be OK weather-wise by game time.

The National Weather Service has rain chances at 20% Saturday evening in Orlando, while The Weather Channel forecasts partly cloudy skies and a 15% chance of rain. And AccuWeather has a 24% chance of thunderstorms and 77 degrees at kickoff.

Once the system moves off the east-central coast of Florida, however, environmental conditions work in its favor.

A tropical or subtropical depression is 70% likely to form by Monday and then grow into a 90% chance of development over the next five days. But at that point, if it is named — likely Dorian unless Disturbance 2 gets a name first upon which the second named storm would be Erin — the system will have moved northeastward offshore of the southeastern U.S. coast.

No matter what happens with Disturbance 1 as it flirts with Florida, heavy rains, leading to more floods on saturated grounds, are expected over the northwestern Bahamas and the southern and central Florida peninsula through Sunday, with patches of clear, sunny skies.

Highs in the upper 80s in South Florida.

By mid week the typical summer pattern should resume in South Florida and Bradenton, the National Weather Service says.