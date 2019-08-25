Tropical Storm Watch issued by Barbados — and when Dorian could become a hurricane

Tropical storm watch issued for Barbados as Dorian nears The government of Barbados has issued a tropical storm watch as the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season gets closer to the Lesser Antilles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The government of Barbados has issued a tropical storm watch as the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season gets closer to the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical Storm Dorian, sitting southeast of land in the Caribbean, is expected to head west at about 13 mph Sunday, then west-northwest Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

And, Wednesday, sustained winds could reach Category 1 hurricane speeds.

Sunday’s 8 a.m. public advisory for Dorian from the NWS repeated the 5 a.m. advisory, which said, “Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea.”

The 8 a.m. tropical weather outlook says North and South Carolina should keep a watch on Dorian.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form within the next few days while the system moves slowly northeastward well offshore of the southeastern United States,” the outlook said.

Barbados has issued a Tropical Storm Watch and the Windward and Leeward Islands probably will do so also Sunday. The extended possible forecast track includes Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic affected by Friday.

As for Sunday’s local South Florida weather, expect the usual: some thunderstorms, possible flooding and waterspout activity in parts of South Florida, lots of heat in all parts of South Florida. The heat index could get to 105 degrees.