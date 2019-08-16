More rain on the way to start the weekend. A flood watch is still in effect in Manatee

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

More rain is likely in Bradenton and Manatee County on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rainfall over the past week has already caused some local roads to flood, and a flood watch remains in effect for Manatee County and the entire Tampa Bay area through Friday evening.

A flood warning is in effect for part of the Manatee River. The river is actively flooding near Myakka City in east Manatee County, according to the NWS, and it is expected to rise to nearly 12.5 feet on Friday morning. It should fall back below flood stage before midnight Saturday.

Rainfall

In Bradenton, there’s a 70 percent chance of rain Friday, with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day. Up to an inch of rain is predicted; cloudy conditions are expected to prevail. Rain chances drop slightly to 60 percent on Friday night.

In the Myakka City area, there’s a 60 percent chance of rain Friday, with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day. Up to a half an inch of rainfall is predicted; partly cloudy conditions are expected to prevail. Rain chances will remain at 60 percent going into Friday night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are predicted to stick around through the weekend in Manatee. Rain chances are placed around 30 to 40 percent for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperature

According to forecasters, Friday will be the coolest day of the weekend in Manatee County, with highs topping out around 88 degrees.

Temperatures are predicted to gradually rise from there, with a high around 91 on Saturday and 92 on Sunday. Heat indexes over 100 degrees will be back starting Saturday, NWS predicts.

Tropical storm outlook

Tropical cyclone formation in the Atlantic is not expected in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.