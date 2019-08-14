Flood watch extended through Friday. Heavy rain already causing road closures in Manatee

Flooding on 9th Street West in Bradenton Video from Smarttraffic.org shows flooding on 9th Street West near 17th Avenue Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video from Smarttraffic.org shows flooding on 9th Street West near 17th Avenue

With rain expected to persist into the weekend, a flood watch has been extended through Friday morning for all of the Tampa Bay area, and some roads in Manatee County already are seeing flooding conditions.

Ninth Street West was shut down by Bradenton police Wednesday morning from 19th Avenue to 26th Avenue.

The National Weather Service extended the flood watch on Wednesday morning for the entire Tampa Bay area, including Manatee County, as thunderstorms are expected to continue to move inland off the Gulf of Mexico with heavy rainfall.

The ground is already saturated because of the rain the area has seen, so the additional threat of heavy rain is expected to lead to local area flooding and rising river levels, according to the weather service.