Building collapses on Collins Avenue near Miami Beach; hundreds of rescuers on scene

A 12-story condo tower partially collapsed early Thursday morning on Collins Avenue in the town of Surfside, spurring a massive search-and-rescue effort with dozens of rescue crews from the county and surrounding cities.

Part of Champlain Towers, an oceanside condo built in 1981 with more than 100 units at 8777 Collins Ave., collapsed around 2 a.m. Miami Beach police confirmed the address of the building on Twitter.

Officials have not yet commented on how many people are hurt, but a firefighter on the scene could be heard saying there are multiple casualties.

#BREAKING: Firefighters seen pulling boy from rubble of partial collapse of condo building in Surfside: https://t.co/TPEaIoXmNU — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) June 24, 2021

The area around 88th Street and Collins and Harding avenues has been shut down for several blocks. Dozens of fire engines and rescue vehicles are lining the streets.

Photos and video from the scene show piles of rubble from the collapse. It appears the collapse affected half of the tower.

So a building next to my hotel collapsed in Miami Beach during the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/qLhlhRnP1X — Jamal Akakpo (@AkakpoJamal) June 24, 2021

“Over 80 MDFR units ... are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement on Twitter. The response included technical rescue teams.

The building is a block north of Miami Beach city limits. The town of Surfside runs along Collins Avenue, south of Bal Harbour. Condos and motels line Collins Avenue.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.