Hotline and community center set up to reunite families at condo collapse in Surfside

A family reunification base, at the Surfside Community Center, has been set up at 9301 Collins Ave., a few blocks north of the partially collapsed condo. bconarck@miamiherald.com

A reunification hotline and center have been set up to reunite families with loved ones from Champlain Towers South, the oceanfront building in Surfside that partially collapsed early Thursday.

Families who have relatives who live or work at the building and are unaccounted for or know that they are safe should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials, said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the agency taking the lead in the search-and-rescue mission.

The collapsed building is at 8777 Collins Ave, just north of Miami Beach city limits. The family reunification base, at the Surfside Community Center, is at 9301 Collins Ave., a few blocks north of the condo.