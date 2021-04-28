A South Florida contractor ‘skirted’ overtime pay laws, owed workers $240,000, feds say

A Boynton Beach contractor “skirted federal overtime laws,” the U.S. Department of Labor said, and owed workers $240,497 in earned back pay.

Labor said it got that money from Properties of Elegant Distinction and it went to 40 employees, $6,012.42 per person.

Elegant Distinction President Michael Bogart did not respond to a phone message and email from the Miami Herald for comment.

As described by Labor, the company did a little white collar paper shuffling to avoid paying its blue collar workers.

Wage and Hour Division investigators said Elegant Distinction paid the first 40 hours of a workweek via company check or direct deposit from one bank account. Any time worked over that was paid from a different bank account, but still at the regular pay rate instead of an overtime pay rate.

The Wage and Hour complaint section of the Department of Labor website contains information on how to file a complaint. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607.