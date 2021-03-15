Florida

Florida racehorse training stable shorted imported workers’ pay by $81,000, Labor says

Ocala racehorse trainer Wavertree Stables imported workers via the H-2B visa program, but didn’t pay them for all their time worked and violated other program rules, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

Wavertree owed 29 workers $81,139, an average of $2,797.89 per worker. The company also got hit with a $56,806 civil penalty for H-2B violations.

The H-2B visa program allows companies to bring in workers from other nations for temporary work, like seasonal work or one-shot deals, for non-agricultural duties.

Wavertree, Labor said, “staggered the workers’ arrival in the U.S., contrary to the need stated in Wavertree Stables’ H-2B Petition requesting foreign workers.”

Also, the company forced H-2B workers to subsidize Wavertree by not reimbursing the workers for their travel to and from their home nations.

Wavertree’s website says Ciaran and Amy Dunne started the stable in 1995. State records say Ciaran Dunne registered the company with the state in 1998.

A person answering the phone at Wavertree said “we have no comment” when the Miami Herald called last week.

“These vulnerable workers left their home countries and came to the U.S. to work under conditions clearly prescribed by the H-2B visa program,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Wildalí De Jesús said. “They deserve every protection that comes along with those promised conditions.”

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Health News

Florida Senate weighs legal immunity against COVID lawsuits

March 14, 2021 12:49 PM

Florida

Car crash sparks fire that burns nearby home to ground

March 14, 2021 12:36 PM

Health News

Residents face evictions after living for decades at park

March 14, 2021 12:13 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service