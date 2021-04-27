Pet iguanas are about to be banned in Florida. But there is a way to make yours legal

If you have a pet iguana or tegu, you’ll need to apply for a no-cost permit and microchip the scaly critter before it becomes illegal to own one in Florida.

The set of new rules approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in February will take effect Thursday. The rules, which will be phased in over coming months, make it illegal to sell, own or breed green iguanas, Burmese pythons, tegus and a dozen other invasive reptiles in Florida.

It’s part of the state’s strategy to crack down on an exotic pet trade that scientists blame for Florida’s worsening problems with invasive reptiles.

Owners of green iguanas and tegus who want to keep their pets will need to apply for a no-cost permit and mark them with a microchip called a Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tag, according to the FWC. Starting Thursday, pet owners will have until July 28, a 90-day grace period, to comply.

Argentine black and white tegu Florida Fish and Wildlife

To help pet owners, the FWC says it’s planning to host “Tag Your Reptile Day” events across the state to tag pet iguanas and tegus for free. Staff will also be available to answer questions about the permit application process.

Owners can bring up to five pet tegus or green iguanas to any of the events, the Fish and Wildlife commission says. The pets must be in a carrier and must be wearing a leash or harness.

So far, the FWC has scheduled five events, all taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., though it says more might be added in the future. Don’t worry: If you can’t make it to one of the following events, vets can tag the scaly critters, too.

▪ May 22: Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, 1010 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach

▪ June 5: Brevard Zoo, 8225 N Wickham Rd., Melbourne

▪ June 12: University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, 2015 SW 16th Ave., Gainesville

▪ June 19: Zoo Tampa, 1101 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa

▪ June 26: South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach

To learn more about the rule changes, see future event dates or to fill out a permit application, visit MyFWC.com/ReptileRule. Permits must be renewed annually.