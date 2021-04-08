A Florida restaurant owed $19,000 in back pay after overtime and minimum wage violations

A Gulf Breeze restaurant paid $19,008 in earned pay after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found it didn’t pay employees for all the time they worked.

And that money went to 24 employees of Rio Bravo Mexican Grill, $792 per employee.

“For low-wage earners, every minute spent working equals much-needed income,” Labor said in a release. “When employers fail to account for all the hours employees work, as was the case with a Gulf Breeze restaurant, these workers find it more difficult to provide for themselves and their families.”

Wage and Hour investigators found that Rio Bravo:

▪ Didn’t pay employees who received tips from the start of their shift, but rather when their first customers came. That resulted in a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s minimum wage rules.

▪ Always paid workers twice a month while ignoring whether or not a worker was on the clock more than 40 hours in a given workweek. That violates FLSA’s overtime rules.

▪ Didn’t keep accurate records of employee hours worked.

The Wage and Hour complaint section of the Department of Labor website contains information on how to file a complaint. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607.