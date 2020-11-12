‘This monster is real’: Watch a huge gator walk across a Florida golf course in the rain

We’ve seen large alligators in Florida, but this bad boy just spotted in Naples on Wednesday may need its own ZIP Code.

The location was the 17th hole at the Valencia Golf & Country Club, the Naples Daily News reported.

HUGE FLORIDA GATOR! Yep, this monster is real. Caught on camera during Hurricane #Eta in Naples. Credit: Jeff Jones @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/LGn0Hb19Rd — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) November 12, 2020

Despite a heavy downpour (thanks to Tropical Storm Eta), this bad boy just strutted casually across the course, likely looking for its next snack.

On its website, the 23-year-old newly renovated golf course says, “Valencia has been known for its wide fairways, actively contoured greens, sparkling lakes, and lush strands of palm, pine and cypress.”

We didn’t see any mention of large reptiles in the description.

Valencia staffer Tyler Stolting who saw the gator from his golf cart at around 2 p.m. estimated the mammoth visitor to be at least 10 feet in length.

He told the Miami Herald there were no plans for the course to call a trapper or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.





“He was just taking a walk, crossing the path and doing his thing,” Stolting said. “We haven’t seen him since.”