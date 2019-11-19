Diana Ross is coming to South Beach for two shows. When’s the last time that happened?

Diana Ross performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. She plays two dates in March 2020 at The Fillmore Miami Beach on her Diamond Diana: 75th Birthday Tour. Invision/AP

Diana Ross wants to get intimate with South Beach.

Ross will play two nights at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on March 12 and 13.

Ross has played South Florida often — usually at Hard Rock Live near Hollywood and she has done arena shows at the BB&T Center in Sunrise and the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach.

But we can’t recall the last time we saw her in Miami Beach.

Ross was a regular there in the ‘60s as lead singer of The Supremes at the glam hotels along Collins Avenue like the Deauville, Eden Roc and the Fontainebleau. Those venues hosted the likes of Ross, Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack buddies and even fellow superstar Barbra Streisand once.

Ross’ two-night stint doesn’t quite count as a residency, but it is following Madonna’s seven-night residency at the Fillmore in December (which prompted a lawsuit given Madonna’s penchant for arriving on stage hours late). U.K. synth-rock act New Order also has a four-night Fillmore residency booked in January.

At about 2,600 seats, the Fillmore Miami Beach is as intimate as most of us will get with Ross, whose solo career gave her five No. 1 hits between 1970 and 1980: “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Touch Me in the Morning,” “Them From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To),“ “Love Hangover” and “Upside Down.”

For this new tour, Ross celebrates another milestone: “Diamond Diana: 75th Birthday” got underway in 2019 to mark her turning 75. (Ross hits 76 two weeks after the start of her Fillmore run on March 26.)

If you go

What: Diana Ross’ Diamond Diana: 75th Birthday Tour

Where: Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave.

When: 8 p.m. March 12 and 8:30 p.m. March 13, 2020

Tickets: $201.50, $151.50, $111.50, $71.50 and $51.50 go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22

Information: LiveNation.com or charge by phone 800-745-3000 and at the Fillmore Box Office.