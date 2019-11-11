Madonna is starting her shows so late that even Miami is mad at her

Madonna

Madonna is known for many things, but punctuality is not one of them.

And one disgruntled fan is doing something about it.

Nate Hollander filed a class action suit in Miami-Dade County court Nov. 4., suing both Madonna Louise Ciccone, and concert promoter Live Nation, which changed the time of her Dec. 17 show at The Fillmore Miami Beach.

In the breach of contract suit, Hollander claims he bought three tickets last August totaling $1,024.95 to see one stop on the Material Girl’s “Madame X” tour.

The start time was 8:30 p.m. when he bought the tickets, his suit says, but in October it was changed to 10:30 p.m.

According to Hollander’s suit, the Boca Raton resident tried to resell the pricey tickets but it was “impossible” due to the late start.

Madonna begins a residency at the Fillmore that runs Dec. 14, 15, 17, 18 and 19, as well as on newly added dates of Dec. 21 and 22. All concerts at the intimate venue begin at 10:30 pm., according to Live Nation.

The breach of contract suit claims that Madonna has a reputation for starting her concerts late. Um, yeah.

On Thursday night in Las Vegas, Madge faced major Twitter hate after she reportedly took the stage at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace nearly two hours tardy.

The show was scheduled for 10:30 p.m., but according to attendees, the 61-year-old entertainer didn’t come out until after midnight.

According to some fans, people in the audience were booing the legendary singer, sleeping during the long wait and some even walked out.

We bought tickets for an 8:30 show on 11/7, NOT a 12:07 AM show start on 11/8. It ruined a day and the concert was the worst I’ve experienced. Elton at Caesar’s was phenomenal as was Celine. — Rick Pierce (@RickPie89371182) November 10, 2019

An industry insider tells Wonderwall that “over 500 refunds” were issued for the Vegas show.

A Miami Herald email to Live Nation asking for comment went unanswered Monday morning.

Madonna tweeted a video of herself on stage, saying, “Here’s something you all need to understand: And that is, a queen is never late.”

Under her post, more outrage in the comments section:

“Don’t forget who pays who. Show up on time and don’t be rude. Love you but come on.”

“You are losing fans over this constant tardiness,” another wrote. “I’m sure you’d be upset if someone was inconsiderate of your time. I’m a long time, huge fan but this is indefensible. Our Queen won’t have any loyal subjects if this continues.”

“No matter what your title is, learn to be on time! Be professional!”

“Not on my dime. Never again,” griped yet another.

So is Madonna’s reign finally coming to an end?

Judging by her long and storied career, probably not.

“Our Queen has earned the right to do whatever she wants,” tweeted a supporter. “Worth.The.Wait.”

If you, too, have grievances with the “Like A Prayer” singer and her tardiness, Hollander’s lawyer, Marcus W. Corwin, says that more people are joining the list of plaintiffs. His number is 561-482-3636