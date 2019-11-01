15-year-old arrested, another taken to hospital after ‘WWE’ brawl at Coconut Creek High

A South Florida teenager is behind bars after police say he body slammed another student “WWE-style” during a fight at a Broward County high school.

The brawl broke out around 12:30 p.m. on the grounds of Coconut Creek High School, 1400 northwest 44th Ave., according to the Coconut Creek Police Department.

Video circulating through social media shows the two 15-year-olds fighting in a school hallway. The teen who is wearing a white shirt then body slams the other student into the ground, throwing a series of punches to his face.

The fight was stopped shortly after by school administrators and the public resource officer, according to the school district.

“I just blacked out when I hit my head,” the teen, who has since been released from the hospital, told Local 10. “They were just telling me I had to go to the hospital because the back of my head was bleeding.”

The teenager in the white shirt was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges, a police spokesman said.

He’s being held at the juvenile detention center in Fort Lauderdale and is awaiting a court date.

The student in the black shirt was alert and conscious by the time paramedics arrived and was taken to Northwest Medical Center for his injuries, the spokesman said.

“The school continues to work with law enforcement in its ongoing investigation,” Broward County Public Schools said in a statement. “In addition, appropriate disciplinary consequences will be given in accordance with the Code Book of Student Conduct.”