He was walking with a toy gun. It put 3 college campuses on lockdown, police say

Three Davie college campuses went into lockdown for hours. Police say a toy gun caused the scare.

A student at Florida Atlantic University was leaving the parking lot off College Avenue late Thursday night when she thought she saw a man with a rifle, according to Davie police.

He was walking on a nearby swale. His rifle had an orange stock on it.

He then pointed the gun at her. She sped off and called police.

As a precaution, the campus went on lockdown. So did nearby Broward College and Nova Southeastern University. Students and staff still on campus were told to seek shelter.

F.A.U ALERT (#1): Police Activity on Davie campus at 09:36pm on 10/3/2019. Remain alert. Seek shelter in secure location. Follow police instructions — Florida Atlantic (@FloridaAtlantic) October 4, 2019

BC Alert: Central Campus - Shelter in place. The campus is on lockdown due to police activity in the area. Please await further instructions. — Broward College (@BrowardCollege) October 4, 2019

NSU ALERT: NSU Davie campus in lockdown due to Police Activity in the area. Please remain indoors until Davie PD has given the all clear. — Nova Southeastern U. (@NSUFlorida) October 4, 2019

The lockdown lasted for nearly three hours, until almost midnight.

That’s when police say they found the man. He was walking along Stirling Road, far from the campuses. He was carrying a large black umbrella under one arm, a plastic shotgun in his hand.

It was yellow, orange and green.

The man, who police say is 60, matched the student’s description. He had a white beard and was wearing a gray sweater. He said he was on College Avenue earlier but he never pointed the toy gun at anyone, according to police.

Police did not arrest the man or release his name.

But they did seize his toy as evidence.

After clearing the scene at the #Davie college area. A #DaviePolice officer located an individual with this toy gun walking on Stirling Rd. They both matched the description given by the witness. The toy gun was collected and the investigation was turned over to detectives. pic.twitter.com/mLC8BmUn8L — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) October 4, 2019