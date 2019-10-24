Popeyes’ chicken sandwich is coming back. Only one place may have it in South Florida

The hype is back and the internet is abuzz as a report says the too-popular Popeyes’ chicken sandwich is coming back to restaurants.

But there is a catch. Only one South Florida restaurant may be selling it.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Sun Holdings Inc., a franchisee that owns 149 Popeyes locations, will offer the sandwich beginning in early November.

The restaurants will be hiring an additional 400 employees and may dedicate up to two people per store to make the sandwich to prepare for the coming storm of hungry customers, Chief Executive Officer Guillermo Perales for Sun Holdings also told Bloomberg.

Popeyes nor its parent company, Restaurant Brands International, have yet to confirm the infomation from one of their franchise companies.

“Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” Restaurant Brands said in a statement to Bloomberg. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

If this franchisee is the only one planing to sell the sandwich at first, that doesn’t bode well for South Florida.

Sun Holdings owns only one Popeyes in South Florida, and Miami-Dade is lucky enough to have it.

The restaurant is in Virginia Gardens at 5875 NW 36th St. The other closest Sun Holdings-owned Popeyes is in Fort Myers on the Gulf Coast and Port St. Lucie on the Treasure Coast.

Popeyes’ chicken sandwich, now know as The Sandwich, debuted to the world in late August. Not only did it rock social media, but it caused stores to shut down and employees to get injured on the job while fielding orders.

Henderson, Nevada, ordered its local Popeyes to shut down because the line for the drive-thru was interfering with traffic.

In Gainesville, a Popeyes worker had to be hospitalized after possibly slipping on grease while lines at the store were causing 30-minute wait times.

It’s hard to say what will happen when round two of chicken sandwich Armageddon hits America, but hopefully there will be more than a single Popeyes serving hot sandwiches to customers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.