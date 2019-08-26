They’ve never had a chicken sandwich. We asked them to decide: Popeyes or Chick-fil-A?

The Miami Herald Battle of the Chicken Sandwiches Some of the editors and journalists at the Miami Herald had never eaten a chicken sandwich from Popeyes or Chik-Fil-A, so we put them to the test to see which one they liked better. Hilarity ensues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some of the editors and journalists at the Miami Herald had never eaten a chicken sandwich from Popeyes or Chik-Fil-A, so we put them to the test to see which one they liked better. Hilarity ensues.

The Miami Herald has reporters and editors who have never had a chicken sandwich.

Like, never. Ever.

Not from Chick-fil-A. Not from Popeyes. Not even from McDonald’s (McChickens are truly awful so no judgment there).

That’s where Popeye’s new chicken sandwich comes in. With everyone catching chicken sandwich fever, we decided to hold a taste test for the ages. We pitted Chik-fil-A’s sanctified sandwich against Popeye’s eye-popping bundle of bread.

There was just one big issue: the Popeye’s sandwich is quite literally everywhere and nowhere at the same time. Chick-Fil-A just meant sitting in a long, but steadily moving Doral lunch rush drive-thru. But getting the Popeye’s sandwiches required one unsuccessful trip to the Virginia Gardens Popeye’s and a 45-minute wait at one in Brownsville.

Without further ado, we present the Chicken Wars: Herald Style.