2 students arrested for Miami-Dade school social media threats, school officials say

At least two students at Howard D. McMillan Middle School in West Kendall have been arrested for threatening the school on social media.

“We are working multiple social media threats against this school,” a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said in a statement to the Miami Herald. “Two students have already been arrested.”

One of the students — a 13-year-old boy — was not arrested on school grounds.

It’s still unclear where or how old the other student is.

School officials have not identified the two students.

Miami-Dade Schools police is investigating the multiple threats, and are “in the process of determining the involvement of additional students, the school spokesperson said.

Located at 13100 SW 59th St. in Miami-Dade, the school is a Cambridge Robotics Engineering and Technology Education Magnet Academy, according to the school’s website.

As a precaution, additional police were at the school Tuesday. Local news stations spotted parents picking up their kids from school early.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.