Florida boy’s homemade design inspired a real T-shirt. It crashed the university’s site

A young boy in Florida was bullied for wearing a handmade T-shirt of his favorite university. When the school found out, they turned his design into an official T-shirt. It was so popular, their website crashed.

The fourth grader wanted to represent the University of Tennessee during College Color Day at Altamonte Elementary School last month, but didn’t have any official apparel to wear, said Laura Snyder, his teacher.

So, he made his own.

He drew the school’s logo, “U.T.” on paper and pinned it to an orange T-shirt with the help of his mother.

A Florida student made his own University of Tennessee shirt for College Color Day at his elementary school. The other kids made fun of him. Then, the University made it an official T-shirt.

Snyder said the boy was excited about his shirt but when he went back to the classroom after lunch, he started crying at his desk.

“Some girls at the lunch table next to his (who didn’t even participate in college colors day) had made fun of his sign that he had attached to his shirt,” Snyder wrote on Facebook last week. “He was DEVASTATED.”

He returned home without the design on his shirt.

Snyder’s Facebook post went viral. Then, the university in Knoxville decided to turn his design into an official school T-shirt, with the proceeds (after printing costs) going to nonprofit STOMP Out Bullying.

Share in a Florida elementary student's Volunteer pride by wearing his design on your shirt too! Pre-order today for a late September expected delivery. A portion of proceeds from every shirt sold will be donated to @STOMPOutBullyng .https://t.co/NdnTtYREFL pic.twitter.com/OeTZvgC09Y — VolShop (@UTVolShop) September 6, 2019

“When I told him that his design was being made into a real shirt and people wanted to wear it, his jaw dropped,” Snyder wrote Friday. “He had a big smile on his face, walked taller, and I could tell his confidence grew today!”

News of the new T-shirt went so viral that on Saturday the school’s official online campus store crashed from the influx of orders for most of the weekend.

The shirt, which went on sale Friday, had more than 16,000 orders by 3 p.m. Monday, according to Donde Plowman, the university’s chancellor.

So proud of VOL nation today. More than 16,000 t-shirts ordered by 3 pm today, crashing the website which is back up. Giant shout-out to @UTVolShop who ignited this story. On every major network today showing what it means to be a VOL and step forward and act! #tennesseeproud pic.twitter.com/J42sY4ah7m — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) September 10, 2019

The website is back up, as of Tuesday morning.

“I was touched to learn of a young Florida elementary school student’s heart for the University of Tennessee, and I loved his imagination behind designing his own shirt,” said Randy Boyd, the university’s interim president, in a statement. “So many of us admire his love for the University of Tennessee, and we were happy to reward his creativity with a ‘fan pack’ from Knoxville.”

The boy immediately put on one of the jersey's and hats the University of Tennessee sent him in a package, according to Laura Snyder.

The “fan pack” included shirts, bracelets and pens — enough to share with his class and a personalized video message from the school’s spirit team.

The "fan pack" included shirts, bracelets and pens — enough to share with his class.

Be a true volunteer and always wear your college colors with pride. #endbullying ... this is the video we sent to Mrs.Synder to share with our Pal! pic.twitter.com/E8Xwnz6a4C — Smokey (@UTSmokey_00) September 7, 2019

“This experience is uniting my class even more than I could have imagined, and it was truly amazing to witness!! ... THANK YOU so much so all who have made this such a positive experience for my student, and also showing the rest of my class what it’s like to come together and be kind,” Snyder wrote.