Trapped aide rescued from wrecked school bus following Miami crash

A school bus and a garbage truck collided early Thursday morning in Miami, trapping at least one person on board and setting off a major rescue attempt.

The crash happened in Liberty City along Northwest 12th Avenue and 71st Street, a few blocks from Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

No kids were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Video from the crash scene showed the front of the school bus severely damaged.

Fire-rescue crews had to cut through the bus to remove the trapped school bus aide, said spokesman Lt. Ignatius Carroll. The “extensive extraction” took 35 minutes, he said.

The 45-year-old man was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert. The driver of the truck was not injured, Carroll said.

Miami police have shut down Northwest 12th Avenue from 62nd Street to 71st streets, and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

Note: We have now learned that the trapped man was not the school bus driver but the school bus aide, and have updated the story and headline to reflect that.