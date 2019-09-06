Florida
School bus overturned following a crash in Miami-Dade
A small school bus is overturned following a serious crash in Miami-Dade.
A witness says a dark-colored car crashed into the school bus — a white van that was carrying multiple children — along Miller Road and South Le Jeune Road (SW 42nd Avenue) early Friday morning.
At least two people are injured, according to the witness.
Pictures of the crash shows the dark-colored car badly mangled on the sidewalk and the school bus overturned on the road.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says they got called about the crash at 6:38 a.m.
Police and Fire Rescue are at the scene.
The crash causing traffic to back up. Drivers should search for alternate routes.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with more information once it becomes available.
