School bus overturned following a crash in Miami-Dade

A school bus is left overturned on the road after a crash on Miller and SW 42nd Avenue Friday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is at the scene. Multiple children were in the bus. mbunch@miamiherald.com

A small school bus is overturned following a serious crash in Miami-Dade.

A witness says a dark-colored car crashed into the school bus — a white van that was carrying multiple children — along Miller Road and South Le Jeune Road (SW 42nd Avenue) early Friday morning.

At least two people are injured, according to the witness.

Pictures of the crash shows the dark-colored car badly mangled on the sidewalk and the school bus overturned on the road.

A dark-colored car is badly mangled on the sidewalk after witnesses say it took a stop sign and crashed into a school bus. Matthew Bunch mbunch@miamiherald.com

A school bus is left overturned on Miller Drive following a crash early Friday morning. Police are at the scene. Matthew Bunch mbunch@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says they got called about the crash at 6:38 a.m.

Police and Fire Rescue are at the scene.

The crash causing traffic to back up. Drivers should search for alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with more information once it becomes available.