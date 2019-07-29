Florida
2-year-old dies in van at Broward daycare center, authorities say
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
Up Next
The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child outside an Oakland Park daycare center Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
Oakland Park Fire Rescue said a 2-year-old child died. The child was found in a van, reports say.
The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at Ceressa Learning and Activity Center, 3140 NW 21st St.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as information becomes available.
Comments