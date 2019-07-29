2-year-old dies in van at Broward daycare center, authorities say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child outside an Oakland Park daycare center Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue said a 2-year-old child died. The child was found in a van, reports say.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at Ceressa Learning and Activity Center, 3140 NW 21st St.

