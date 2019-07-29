Florida

2-year-old dies in van at Broward daycare center, authorities say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
Up Next
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child outside an Oakland Park daycare center Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue said a 2-year-old child died. The child was found in a van, reports say.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at Ceressa Learning and Activity Center, 3140 NW 21st St.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as information becomes available.
Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  