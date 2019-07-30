After a toddler died in a hot daycare van, Oakland Park community rallies support

2-year-old boy found dead in a hot van at Broward daycare center A two-year-old died July 29, 2019, in a hot van outside Ceressa’s Day Care & Preschool in Oakland Park, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A two-year-old died July 29, 2019, in a hot van outside Ceressa’s Day Care & Preschool in Oakland Park, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

A day after an unspeakable tragedy, a community is still reeling from the passing of a 2-year-old boy who died after being left in an overheated van operated by an Oakland Park daycare center.

Ceressa’s Day Care and Preschool was deserted Tuesday morning, with locked doors and lights off. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon the center was closed, pending its investigation.

A former employee at the center, Lasona Woodard, 39, stopped by the facility Tuesday and spoke lovingly about Noah Sneed, the Fort Lauderdale boy who died after being left in the van in 90-plus degree heat. The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office has not disclosed the cause of his death.

“He was such a sweet baby,” said Woodard, who said she worked at the daycare from 2016 to 2018.. “I nicknamed him Smiley because he was always smiling.”

Noah had been going to Ceressa’s since he was an infant, Woodward said.

Sneed’s body was discovered in the van by a daycare center worker about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. BSO said Noah had been picked up in the morning by the daycare but gave no indication as to why he was left in the van.

Heat stroke is the No. 1 cause of death in vehicles when there isn’t a crash for U.S. children under age 15, according to healthychildren.org.

Woodard maintained there were always at least two teachers in each room of the day care, which she described as “always packed.” Every child is watched at all times, she added.

“This must have been a tragic accident,” Woodard said.

The boy’s mother, Chanese Sneed, lives at a homeless shelter near the day care. Representatives from the shelter expressed their remorse.

“We are deeply saddened,” Ryon Coote, the shelter’s chief development officer, said Tuesday. “Our focus is to connect the mom and her family with the appropriate services during this difficult time.”

Angela Mathis, who attends the same church as the Sneed family, has started a GoFundMe and a Facebook Fundraiser campaign to help alleviate the mother’s financial burden. On Facebook Live, Mathis implored her friends to help the Sneed family.

“I’m just asking you guys,” Mathis said, “Will you please help? Will you share the fundraiser that I have on the page so that we can really, really assist this mother as she continues to process this.“

Mathis also mentioned possibly starting a foundation in Noah’s honor to help prevent similar tragedies.

“Noah’s name will live forever,” she said. “Noah Sneed will never be forgotten.”