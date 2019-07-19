Florida
Chicago alligator captured by a Florida man gets a one-way ticket to the Sunshine State
With all apologies to the writers of the ‘80s pop culture film and soundtrack, “Ghostbusters,” when you got a gator problem, who you gonna call?
Of course, you’re going to call a Florida man.
And in this case, that man was Frank Robb, a trapper from St. Augustine who became a bit of a celebrity when he was summoned to Chicago earlier this week to help capture a five-foot, three-inch long alligator that had eluded Animal Care and Control officials for a week, according to the Associated Press.
Now, after Robb captured the elusive reptile in a Chicago park’s lake early Tuesday morning, Block Club Chicago reports that the lucky gator is moving to a new home: Florida, where the creature will join its brethren in the sun and fun capital for alligators.
“Chance the Snapper,” as the gator has come to be known since making its first appearance in Humboldt Park earlier this month, is relocating to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, an attraction founded in 1893.
“It’s pretty much a five-star resort for crocodilians,” Robb told Block Club Chicago while he was in the city holding Chance for media cameras.
Robb was invited to throw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field for the Cubs-Reds game Tuesday night, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Chance won’t have to compete for territory with giant pythons like those in the Florida Everglades.
“He will be a rock star in St. Augustine,” Robb, 39, told the Tampa Bay Times. “And I’m looking forward to seeing my buddy. That alligator and me are bonded for life.”
