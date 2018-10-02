Miami-Dade and Broward beaches being tested for red tide

Beaches in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are being tested for red tide after Florida officials confirmed the presence of the toxic algae off Palm Beach County on Monday.

Miami-Dade will sample water at four beaches on Tuesday, said Natural Resources Division Chief Lisa Spadafina, and should have results by Thursday. The county began sampling based on guidance from state officials, she said. The city of Deerfield Beach said water samples have already been collected and results expected on Wednesday.

Red tides occur rarely along Florida’s east coast because the algae that causes them incubate at the bottom of the Florida shelf off the state’s Gulf coast. But it’s now likely that a Gulf bloom that appeared nearly a year ago and slammed southwest Florida, closing beaches and littering shores with dead sea life, has been carried by currents around the coast.

Evidence of the tide was detected in August and September west of the Marquesas Islands, said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oceanographer Rick Stumpf, who tracks the spread of harmful algae blooms around the U.S. using satellite imagery. But because the algae live in deeper water in the region’s clearer water, satellites have a hard time following it, he said.

“I’ve not been able to pick up from satellite data anything that could tell me one way or the other about whether it actually got into the [Gulf’s] Loop Current. I can just say some did go that far south,” he said.

Palm Beach County lifeguard Lou Kanitsch informs tells Justyna Konarzewska that Jupiter Beach is closed near Carlin Park on Saturday. After several people became sick and needed medical attention, police closed beaches from Jupiter Inlet to Carlin Park. James Wooldridge Palm Beach Post

Moderate amounts of the algae, but high enough to trigger symptoms, were confirmed by the state’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at several Palm Beach County beaches Monday after people began complaining of coughing and itchy throats over the weekend.

It’s also likely more will be detected further north, according to Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch, which sent researchers to sample two beaches and found amounts of about 200 cells per milliliter.





“We will likely see a spreading of this organism to the North with the natural currents in our area (there were reports that it was at Ft. Pierce already). We will keep monitoring the situation and sampling when required,” Executive Director Jim Sullivan said in an email.

The expanded testing appears to be in response to Monday’s results. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials were not immediately available to answer questions about where and how much additional sampling would be conducted.

If confirmed, Deerfield Beach officials say they plan to post no swimming signs and close the city’s fishing pier. Palm Beach County plans to reopen beaches on Wednesday.