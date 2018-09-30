Breathing problems and eye irritation shut down South Florida beaches. Is it red tide?

“Possible red tide” problems suffered by swimmers have shut down a stretch of Palm Beach County beaches until Monday.

While the algae proliferation known as “red tide” wasn’t mentioned in Palm Beach County’s Saturday night announcement, the town of Palm Beach sent alerts stating that “Midtown and Phipps Ocean Park beaches will be closed until further notice reference possible red tide.”





Palm Beach lifeguards wearing masks to protect from possible red tide exposure.

Lantana also announced the closing of its beach Sunday morning.

Testing to determine the cause of the swimming problems is expected to last through Monday.

Breathing problems and eye irritation suffered by beachgoers on Saturday caused the closing of Jupiter beaches in Palm Beach County and, in Martin County, Hobe Sound Beach and Bathtub Beach. Martin County beaches reopened on Sunday. Broward and Miami-Dade beaches are not affected.

The focus now is on Jupiter south to Lantana, including the town of Palm Beach.

“The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for the next 48 hours,” Palm Beach County announced Saturday night. “Persons with respiratory allergies should avoid contact with the beaches from Kreusler Park north to the Martin County line. The Health Department received reports Saturday that a number of people on the county beaches were experiencing respiratory issues and eye irritation.”





That’s consistent with what Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says people might find swimming through water affected by red tide.

“Swimming is safe for most people. However, the Florida red tide can cause some people to suffer skin irritation and burning eyes.,” FWC’s Red Tide FAQ page says. “People with respiratory illness may also experience respiratory irritation in the water. Use common sense. If you are particularly susceptible to irritation from plant products, avoid an area with a red tide bloom. If you experience irritation, get out of the water and thoroughly wash off.”





Results from testing done by various agencies wouldn’t be ready until Monday. Palm Beach County decided to close its beaches until experts determine the cause of the problems.

Red tide hits Florida’s Gulf coast much harder, but the Atlantic coast can still be vulnerable.

“The organism that causes Florida’s red tide, K. brevis, is found almost exclusively in the Gulf of Mexico from Mexico to Florida,” the FWC says. “Florida red tides can be transported around the Gulf of Mexico as coastal waters move with winds and currents. Some red tides have even been carried by the Gulf Stream current into the Atlantic Ocean as far north as Delaware.”



