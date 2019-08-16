Former State Rep. Jim Boyd announces bid for Bill Galvano’s seat in the Florida Senate

Bradenton Rep. Jim Boyd talks about passing latest opioid bill State Rep. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, gave his final end of legislative session report to Manatee County commissioners Tuesday. He discussed Manatee County successes and his proudest accomplishments. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State Rep. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, gave his final end of legislative session report to Manatee County commissioners Tuesday. He discussed Manatee County successes and his proudest accomplishments.

With Florida Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, set to be term-limited out of office in 2020, a familiar Republican name is looking to take his place.

In a Thursday morning press release, former Republican state representative Jim Boyd announced that he has filed paperwork to run for Galvano’s District 21 seat. Boyd, who spent eight years in the Florida House of Representatives, said he plans to bring his “leadership skills and conservative agenda” to the Senate.

The district is comprised of Manatee and part of Hillsborough County.

“I look forward to the opportunity to return to the Florida Legislature and serve the people of Manatee and Hillsborough counties, as well as out beloved state of Florida,” the 62-year-old said in a statement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

During his previous stint in the legislature, Boyd served as chairman of the House Commerce Committee, was named a “champion of business” by a GOP lobby group and worked to combat Manatee County’s opioid crisis. Boyd was term-limited out of office in 2018.

He will be challenged by Amanda Linton, a Democrat who has raised nearly $1,000 since announcing her bid for the Senate on July 1. Boyd already has the support of a number of influential Republicans, including Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells, State Attorney Ed Brodsky, and state Reps. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton, who succeeded Boyd in the House, and Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota.

“We must continue to work diligently to control the budget, keep taxes low, secure the border and protect our water and quality life,” Boyd said.