Buchanan trounces Republican primary challenger Hyde in second-quarter fundraising

07/03/21—Congressman Vern Buchanan addresses the crowds at the Sarasota Fairgrounds during a Save America Rally for former President Donald Trump. ttompkins@bradenton.com

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan is extending his massive fundraising lead against his Republican primary election challenger Martin Hyde, according to campaign finance records.

The sitting congressman brought in about $594,000 between April and June to come out on top of Hyde’s second-quarter fundraising efforts. In that same time frame, Hyde received about $3,000 in donations and took out a loan for $30,000.

Buchanan’s latest fundraising haul brings his election campaign total to $1.1 million. According to the Federal Election Commission, it’s also a stronger showing than his Q1 fundraising, which saw Buchanan raise almost $376,000 thanks in part to a campaign kickoff party hosted on Longboat Key with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Despite the clear financial disadvantage, Hyde remains committed to his effort to replace Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, in Washington, D.C. Money doesn’t buy votes, he argued.

“At this stage, it’s just me and Vern,” Hyde said in an interview with the Bradenton Herald on Thursday. “He can run up the score until he’s blue in the face, but it’s not going to change the simple choice that voters have in the polling station between a conservative and a Republican in name only.”

Hyde’s second-quarter filings show that he has only received two campaign donations since announcing his bid against Buchanan in March. One donor gave $2,500 and another gave $515.

Martin Hyde, a former candidate for the city of Sarasota Commission, is running against U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan. In a series of Facebook posts, Hyde has labeled Buchanan a “Republican In Name Only” and vowed to represent Florida’s 16th Congressional District with a more conservative approach. provided

Buchanan and Hyde are both running to represent Florida’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of Manatee County and parts of Sarasota and Hillsborough counties — although the district’s boundaries could be redrawn during redistricting. Campaign finance filings were not available Thursday for Jan Schneider and Benjamin Miranda-Padilla, two Democrats who have also entered the FL-16 race.

In a Thursday press release, Buchanan said his fundraising ability is proof of the district’s broad support of his goals and priorities in Congress.

“I’m humbled by such a strong show of support so early in the campaign,” said Buchanan. “People are responding to my positive agenda of recovery and rebuilding, protecting veterans’ benefits and safeguarding Social Security and Medicare.”

But those close to Buchanan were more forceful, alluding to a long road ahead for Hyde’s campaign if the conservative challenger continues to struggle with donations.

“I’ll shoot it straight — there’s a reason Vern’s last primary challenger lost by 41,000 votes,” said Max Goodman, a Buchanan advisor who has previously served as the congressman’s campaign manager. “It’s because Republicans in this district respect Vern’s no-nonsense attitude and his dedication to defending conservative values that make this area the best place in Florida to live.”

Hyde says he’s not discouraged by his lackluster fundraising. Hyde, a former candidate for Sarasota City Council, has opted to spend a significant amount of his funds “to get the ball rolling.” Campaign finance records show Hyde has spent nearly $2,500 on Facebook ads and another $12,500 on consulting services from a Tampa-based marketing company.

Since launching his campaign earlier this year, Hyde has been a vocal critic of Buchanan’s job performance. Others are frustrated too, he said, pointing to a mixed reaction from the crowd as Buchanan spoke at former President Donald Trump’s Save America rally on Saturday.

“When I started this, I knew, and I still know, that it’s a big lift. I’ve seen so much over the last three months to encourage me that people want to see a conversation on this matter,” Hyde said.

Buchanan and Hyde are set to face one another in the Republican primary election in August 2022. The winner will advance to face a Democrat in the 2022 general election.