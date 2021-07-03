Thousands line up to greet ‘our’ president, at Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Sarasota

07/03/21—Trump supporters arrive Saturday to attend a Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Thousands of people braved a hot summer day in Sarasota on Saturday on Fourth of July holiday weekend to show their support for former President Donald Trump.

A full eight hours before Trump was due to speak, several thousand people were already in line at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds as Trump and American flags blew crisply in a strong breeze. Though there has never been any substantial evidence of voter fraud that would have overturned Trump’s 2020 political defeat as Trump has claimed, supporters maintain that “Trump won.”

Among those waiting in line to hear the former president speak was Stacey Shinn.

“I feel like Trump won,” Shinn said. “I’m here because I believe in him and what he’s done for our country. I’m here to support him and let him know the people are behind him and believe him.”

Rosie Parrillo, who was further down the line to enter Saturday’s rally, expressed a similar belief in the former president.

“I’m here to show my support and be a part of history,” Parrillo said.

She hoped to hear one clear message from Trump: “I want to hear him say we are taking back the White House.”

Trump was scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. Just before 5 p.m., he issued a news release saying he was “(h)eading to Florida now. See you soon!”

Mike Lalonde is in the process of buying a home in Florida. Coming from Michigan, Lalonde said his former state’s government had failed him. As a huge fan of Gov. Ron DeSantis, he said the governor’s leadership encouraged him to make the move. The fact that Trump was planning a Save America Rally nearby was a nice bonus for him.

“I’m here to support the best president that there has ever been,” Lalonde said. “He’s for the people. Anytime I can come out and support him and be around all these good people, that’s what’s it all about.”

Lalonde said it would make his day if Trump confirmed that he would run in the 2024 election. Even though there hasn’t been an official campaign announcement, Trump hasn’t been shy about dropping hints about his interest in taking back the White House. That’s OK with some of Trump’s biggest fans, who are eager to see him hold office again.

Ceia Brock, in her late 50s, cast her first-ever vote in the 2020 election. She supported Trump, “And I got robbed,” she said, still disappointed about the outcome of November’s presidential election.

Brock said she doesn’t want to wait for the 2024 election and claimed that Trump is the rightful president. She recalled waking up after Election Day to learn that President Joe Biden had pulled ahead in the race.

“I went to bed on election night and he was so far ahead,” she said. “I woke up and started crying. I was angry and am still angry. Does my vote even matter?”

Brock questions whether she will ever cast another vote — unless Trump is back on the ballot.

“I never paid attention before Trump,” Brock said. “I remember him talking about the deep state, but I never realized how high the corruption goes. I have no faith in our government and we need a leader who is tough and has balls.”

For that reason, “I’d vote for Trump again,” she said.