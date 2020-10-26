All aboard? Manatee residents plan countywide ‘Trump Train’ demonstration on Saturday

Expect lots of honking, flag-waving and enthusiasm for President Donald Trump as hundreds of Manatee County residents hop aboard the Trump Train Saturday morning.

Residents are planning their final Rolling Trump Train Rally, which will begin gathering supporters at 10 a.m. at the DeSoto Square Mall, 303 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton. The drive is expected to begin around noon.

The group has hosted similar events along the Palma Sola Causeway earlier this year. Coming just days before Election Day, organizers say it’ll be their biggest event yet.

“Come one, come all in unity to our BIGGEST, our WILDEST and our LOUDEST Trump Train you will ever be a part of in Manatee County,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the Facebook event page, nearly 500 people have agreed to join the demonstration. As part of the rally, guests will drive a set route throughout the county.

Beginning at DeSoto Square Mall, the caravan will ride north to U.S. 301 before heading east all the way to the Fort Hamer Bridge. According to an event flier, the Trump Train will then head south to State Road 70 before finishing the loop at the mall.

According to Google Maps, it’s a 33-mile loop that’s expected to take a little over an hour, without accounting for traffic.

Supporters who don’t want to participate in the parade of vehicles are encouraged to gather at one of the following sites:

Red Barn Flea Market, 1707 First St., Bradenton

Gamble Mansion Park, 3708 NE Patten Ave, Ellenton

Publix (Parkwood Square), 9005 U.S. Highway 301 N., Parrish

Fort Hamer Park, 1605 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish

Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Publix (Lockwood Commons), 4240 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

For more information, visit the event page by searching #TrumpTrainManatee on Facebook.