Ivanka Trump to make Sarasota campaign stop. Here’s how you can attend the event

President Donald Trump’s race for re-election is coming to Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon with a campaign stop featuring his daughter Ivanka Trump.

The general public is welcome to attend the event at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Doors will open at 12 p.m. and the event is expected to begin around 1:30 p.m.

According to the Trump campaign, tickets to the event are first come, first serve. Visit www.DonaldJTrump.com/events to register for the event. Guests will need to provide their name, email address, phone number, state of residence and zip code to receive a ticket.

Only one ticket will be provided for each mobile phone number.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are senior advisers in the Trump White House.

Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is also prioritizing Florida in the final days before Election Day. Spectrum Bay News 9 reports that Biden is planning to speak at campaign stops in Tampa and in Broward County on Thursday. Event details have not been released.