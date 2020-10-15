Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

Almost 47,000 people have voted by mail in Manatee. Starting Monday, you can vote in person

Manatee

Almost 47,000 people in Manatee County have already returned their ballots for the Nov. 3 general election. Starting Monday, you can start voting in person.

There are six early voting locations in Manatee County this election cycle. Unlike voting on Election Day, any registered voter can vote at any of the six locations. For those voting on Election Day, you must vote at your assigned precinct.

The six early voting locations that open Monday morning are:

Early voting locations open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 6:30 p.m. each day through Nov. 1. You must provide a current and valid photo identification with signature in order to vote.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Thursday morning, more than 120,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been requested from the elections office and just under 47,000 Manatee County voters have already mailed their ballots back or dropped off their ballots at the elections office.

Early voting locations also will act as drop-off locations for mail-in ballots.

The Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office will take extra measures to sanitize polling locations during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but face masks will not be required.

The elections office is strongly encouraging everyone to wear masks, however, and poll workers will ensure social distancing occurs for voters waiting to cast their ballots.

There are 273,923 registered voters in Manatee County, and 120,232 had requested mail-in ballots, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Registered Democrats in Manatee are outpacing Republicans in returned ballots as of Oct. 14, though Republicans have requested more ballots by a thin margin.

Total voter registrations by party:

Vote-by-mail ballots requested as if Thursday morning, by party:

Mail-in ballots returned as of Thursday morning, by party:

To ask questions about early voting, call the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office at 941-741-3823.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service