Ex-prosecutor launches bid to oust state attorney. She wants help from whistleblowers

Betsy Young, a former prosecutor, has announced plans to challenge State Attorney Ed Brodsky ain the 12th Judicial District.

Young prosecuted thousands of felonies and attended more than 150 jury trials before she became a defense attorney. As an attorney, she now focuses on Constitutional rights, ethics and legal procedure, according to a news release, announcing her plans to challenge Brodsky in November 2020.

“We need a prosecutor we can trust to do this job right,” she said in a prepared statement. “It’s time to modernize our criminal justice system and elect an advocate who will listen to victims

In the announcement on Monday morning, Young’s office included a link to her website, including a page entitled “Blow The Whistle!”

“The State Attorney should be a pillar of ethics and integrity,” the website states. “By sharing your experiences, you help us restore those qualities and bring needed change to the office. Thank you for having the courage to speak out.”

Brodsky was first elected state attorney in 2012, following the retirement of Earl Moreland, and in June he announced plans to run for a third term.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.