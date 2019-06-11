Brodsky announces bid for third term as state attorney

Prosecutors disappointed Andres Avalos Jr. sentenced to life not death State Attorney Ed Brodsky and Assistant State Attorney Art Brown were disappointed but respected the jury's decision to sentence Andres Avalos Jr. to life in prison without parole instead of the death penalty. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State Attorney Ed Brodsky and Assistant State Attorney Art Brown were disappointed but respected the jury's decision to sentence Andres Avalos Jr. to life in prison without parole instead of the death penalty.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced publicly announced Tuesday his intention to run for reelection in 2020.

Brodsky was first elected state attorney of the 12th Judicial Circuit in 2012 following the retirement of State Attorney Earl Moreland, who was the circuit’s top prosecutor for 24 years. The 12th Judicial Circuit is comprised of Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties.

Prior to his election, Brodsky had been Moreland’s second in command.





“I’m honored to serve our citizens as their state attorney,” Brodsky said in a news release announcing his reelection campaign. “I’m blessed to have a wonderful team of dedicated assistant state attorneys and a tremendous leadership team, all working together to enhance public safety and the quality of life we all enjoy.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Although he made his public announcement on Tuesday, Brodsky does not plan to hold his campaign’s kickoff event until September. Brodsky had already made the decision, however, having filed to run in July 2016, about two month and half months after he was declared the winner in 2016 when no one filed to run against him during the qualifying period.





Brodsky has not began fund-raising yet, but has about $9,600 that he rolled over from his 2016 campaign fund, according to Florida Division of Elections records.

State Attorney for District 12, Ed Brodsky, gives a closing argument in the trial of Elissa Alvarez, 20, and Jose Caballero, 40, charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition after multiple witnesses reported to law enforcement that the two had been having sex on Cortez Beach. TIFFANY TOMPKINS ttompkins@bradenton.com

“During my time in office, through strong collaborative partnerships with law enforcement at both the state and federal levels, we’ve witnessed crime rates in our region drop. Being the state attorney is much more than just fighting crime. It is protecting our quality of life,” Brodsky also said in the announcement.

Brodsy touted several accomplishments during his time in office, including the creation of the Veterans Court program and the creation of Elder Exploitation and White-Collar Fraud, Animal Cruelty and Violent Crime units within his office. Among the high-profile cases Brodsky has assisted in prosecuting inside the courtroom in recent years were the conviction of Andres “Andy” Avalos Jr. for killing his wife, neighbor and a local pastor and the conviction of a couple for having sex on the beach.