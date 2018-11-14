Votes still flying through counting machines; Manatee recount expected to be done early

What is expected to be the final day of the machine recount of Manatee County votes started with the last section of votes to be counted — Election Day ballots. But the recount might have to proceed with just one tabulation machine for a while.
One of two high-speed tabulation machines was shut down Wednesday morning. A technician was called to make repairs.
Until the technician arrives, votes will continue to be run through the other machine.
Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett said they recounted about 10 percent of votes cast on Election Day.
Bennett said the process should go faster than the vote-by-mail ballots because the Election Day ballots will be flat, whereas the vote-by-mail had creases and folds that caused the machines to jam occasionally. They were quickly fixed.
Vote-by-mail, early voting and provisional ballots have been recounted.
The recount picked up Wednesday at the Supervisor of Elections office just after 8 a.m. with members of the canvassing board certifying the seals on boxes that contained ballots. The boxes were in the machines that voters feed their ballots through on election day.
They were sealed Election Day. On Wednesday, they were placed, still sealed, onto tables in the office lobby for canvassing board members to inspect.
Manatee County Commissioner Betsy Benac, who filled in Wednesday on the canvassing board for commission chairwoman Priscilla Trace, and Manatee County Judge Mark Singer verified the seal numbers on the boxes matched those recorded on election night.
Once the boxes were inside the tabulation room, the seals were broken and the ballots were run through the tabulation machines.
The statewide recount was ordered for the U.S. Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner races Saturday by Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner.
Bennett has said he hopes to fully complete the recount Wednesday, ahead of the 3 p.m. Thursday reporting deadline set by the state.
On Monday, a human error mishap with the machine’s programming forced them to start the recount over. A machine was counting either overvotes or undervotes due to a button not being properly selected. About 43,000 ballots had been counted in the five hours of work before the issue was noticed.
Overvotes occur when when a ballot has more than the maximum number of selections allowed, which can happen with just the slightest mark on a ballot. Undervotes are when a ballot has fewer than allowed selections made.
Bennett expects a manual recount will be ordered in at least one race. Once the order is given, his staff will begin to tabulate the votes that could not be counted by the machines and were set aside for the manual recount. Those include ballots with overvotes and undervotes.
As of Tuesday, he expected about 8,000 ballots will need to be manually recounted.
The Manatee County ballots will be examined by 10 teams, each made up of at least one Democrat and at least one Republican.
If they cannot clearly decide on the voter’s intent, the ballot will be passed to the canvassing board, comprised of Bennett, Manatee County Commission Chairwoman Priscilla Trace and Manatee County Judge Mark Singer to make that determination.
Representatives of specific candidates will be invited to watch the process.
