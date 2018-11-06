Election Day: Manatee voters go to the polls

Voting Tuesday morning was “critical” for De’Shawn Williams.

“There’s a lot of stuff going in in the world right now, stuff needs to change,” Williams said. “It’s about humanity and anything to help us go forward.”

Williams was just one of dozens of voters who formed a slow trickle through the doors of the Bradenton Dream Center, 1816 Ninth St. W., shortly after polls opened early Tuesday morning.

There was no line outside the door, and Kelly McLane attributed that and her quick voting process to early voting.

By 8 a.m., the parking lot was starting to fill with vehicles as voters made their way inside.

“I remember when there were lines out to the street,” McLane said of the days before early voting, when she used to cast her ballot on Anna Maria Island.

According to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office, 33,817 early voting ballots were cast in Manatee. Another 64,780 ballots were cast vote by mail.

As of 8:30 a.m., with polls open just over an hour, 9,727 people had already voted Tuesday in Manatee County.

Combined, the county has a 44.24 percent turnout, according to the Supervisor of Elections site.

Karen Hormuth said she also thought early voting may have contributed to fewer people going through the polling site Tuesday morning, giving people more opportunities to vote.





Hormuth, however, waited until Election Day. She said, especially with the races for governor and U.S. Senate, she needed the extra time to make her final decisions.

The governor’s race and waiting until Tuesday to make a decision were also important to Williams.

“I needed all that time to weigh all the odds out,” Williams said.

With small child in tow, Ronald Houston also reported no issues voting at the Bradenton DreamCenter.

Houston said he was even able to change his address at the polling site and vote in just a few minutes.

No one who spoke with the Bradenton Herald outside the DreamCenter reported any issues voting at the location.