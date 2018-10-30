Don’t have a ride to vote? Here’s how to get to the polls for free in Manatee

Manatee County Area Transit and county commissioners are working together to get voters to the polls on Election Day for free.
Free fixed-route bus service will run Tuesday, Nov. 6, and include the MCAT Route 99 buses that go to Sarasota County, Manatee County officials announced.
Clients who use the Handy Bus also can catch a free ride if they can show a valid Voter ID card and are going to or from a polling location.
County commissioners approved the free rides on Election day to encourage residents to vote.
Two major ride-sharing apps also have offered to help get voters to their polling locations through free and discounted ride offers.
Lyft announced its plan to offer discounted rides to the polls in August, and the ride-sharing app is giving away promo codes for 50 percent off a trip to a passenger’s voting location. The app also plans to have the ability to help voters find their polling location, according to a news release.
Lyft also announced rides will be provided for free in some areas.
Uber announced in early October that the ride-share company would help voters get to the polls on Election Day. Using the app, users also will be able to find their polling place and book their ride, according to a news release.
Uber will be offering free and discounted rides to the polls with codes offered in the app. The app will offer $10 off a single ride to the polling location and with a #VoteTogether promo code, users can get free Uber rides.
The Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office website provides more information on polling locations and voter registration status.
