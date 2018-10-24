Now-fixed printer issue caused problem, otherwise early voting smooth, Manatee voters say

Wednesday marked the first day of early voting in Manatee County and quickly drew more than 1,000 people to the polls ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

As of 12:27 p.m., the unofficial turnout for early voting was 1,761 voters, according to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office. A total of 37,936 votes had been cast as of Wednesday afternoon, or a 15.48 percent turnout.

Just after polls opened at 8:30 a.m., some reported problems at the Manatee County Utilities Administration Offices building, 4410 66th St. W. in Bradenton.

Michael Bennett, the Supervisor of Elections in Manatee County, said there was an issue with the printer connectivity at the location, but it was quickly fixed.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Voters line up outside the Lakewood Ranch Town Hall for the first day of early voting Wednesday morning. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

No other issues at voting sites were immediately known.

Later in the morning, several voters walking out of the office building said they had no problems inside. Vehicles were nearly constantly cycling in and out of the parking lot.

One man said he typically votes by mail, but this year came to early voting instead because he “wanted his vote to count.”

Last month, the Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau reported a study of the prior two presidential elections in Florida showed mail ballots were 10 times more likely to be rejected than those at early voting spots or on election day. According to the report, about one percent of mail ballots are not counted and rejected, totaling tens of thousands of ballots across the state.

In Manatee County, more than 36,000 votes have been cast by mail.

Voters line up outside the Lakewood Ranch Town Hall for the first day of early voting Wednesday morning. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

One woman at the administrative offices said she dropped off her mail ballot in person.

A steady flow of voters entered the Supervisor of Elections office Wednesday morning to cast their ballots.

Most who spoke with the Bradenton Herald said there they had no problems or issues while voting. One couple said they chose to vote early because they would be out of town for the Nov. 6 election day and it was a “smooth” and “quick” process for them. They said they came to the Supervisor of Elections office because they wanted their votes counted.

Another woman said she dislikes the crowds on Election Day and regularly votes early.

A 73-year-old man said he also had no issues and didn’t have to stand in line when he went inside to vote. He said concerns over jobs and health care are what bring him back to the polls.

Some voters said they carried their sample ballot into the booths with them to help them fill out their official ballots.

In Lakewood Ranch at the Town Hall, a line was forming out the door just before 10 a.m.

A sign and flag signals the entrance at the Manatee County Utilities Administration Offices for the first day of early voting Wednesday morning. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Manatee County hosts early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m, Wednesday, Oct. 24, through Saturday, Nov. 3.

With a valid, current photo and signature ID, voters can fill out their ballots at these locations:

Manatee County Utilities Administration Offices, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton.

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.

Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto.

Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. Hwy 301, Ellenton.

The last day for registered voters to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the general election is Wednesday, Oct. 31.